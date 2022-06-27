Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.57 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

