Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 5,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $389.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.99 and its 200 day moving average is $461.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.