Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.