TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.30. TDCX shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 3,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

