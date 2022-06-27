TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.29.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 4,750,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after buying an additional 2,955,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

