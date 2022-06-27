Teck Resources’ (TECK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 6,671,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,248.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 401,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

