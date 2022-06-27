TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 191,200 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 8.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TELUS worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. 60,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,693. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 108.08%.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

