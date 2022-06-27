TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

TFII traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

