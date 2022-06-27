The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,024,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Boeing by 16.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 14.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,152. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $178.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.