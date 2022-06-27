The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down to $65.66

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.66, but opened at $64.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 2,902 shares traded.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after buying an additional 570,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 364,486 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.