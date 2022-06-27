The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down to $65.66

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.66, but opened at $64.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 2,902 shares traded.
DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after buying an additional 570,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 364,486 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.