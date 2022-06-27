The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Price Target to $3.00

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ATHE stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

