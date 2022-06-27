The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($111.58) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($114.74) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ETR PUM opened at €66.88 ($70.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($121.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

