THEKEY Market Capitalization Reaches $596,608.86 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $596,608.86 and $182,505.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

