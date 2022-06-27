Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 482,586 shares.The stock last traded at $103.72 and had previously closed at $104.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.89.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

