Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 21,919,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,258,772. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Tilray has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $36,646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 11,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,978 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $5,293,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 651,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

