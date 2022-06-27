Tilray’s (TLRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. 21,919,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,258,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Tilray has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Tilray by 320.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

