Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after buying an additional 104,231 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,002. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

