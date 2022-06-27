Truist Financial Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $149.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.85.

NYSE:CPT opened at $135.11 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 325,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

