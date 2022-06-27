TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Sells $157,568.70 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,687.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philip Titterton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 546,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.