Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 639,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,206,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

