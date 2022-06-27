UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) PT Lowered to €87.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €95.00 ($100.00) to €87.00 ($91.58) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UCBJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UCB from €95.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on UCB from €122.00 ($128.42) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.91. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,433. UCB has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

