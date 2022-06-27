Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $458.38.

ULTA stock opened at $410.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.85. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 93,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

