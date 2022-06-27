United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $37.12

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $34.51. United Fire Group shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $827.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

