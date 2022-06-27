United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 13.22. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 3.26%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

