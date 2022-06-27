Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,883 shares of company stock worth $17,170,933. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Upstart by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Upstart by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.