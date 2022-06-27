US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URFPA) Declares $3.10 Interim Dividend

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URFPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 3.10 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.58, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 4.96.
US Masters Residential Property Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
