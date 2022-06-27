Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 52,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,045,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

