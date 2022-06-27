Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 115,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,199,483 shares.The stock last traded at $63.91 and had previously closed at $64.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.