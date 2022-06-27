Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lifted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 267,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,568. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24.

