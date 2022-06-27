Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 114,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 123,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.