Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,852. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

