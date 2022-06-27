Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VBK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,078. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

