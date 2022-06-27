Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 682.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 134,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,745. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.