Verde Capital Management Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up about 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. 103,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,926,119. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

