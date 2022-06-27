Verde Capital Management Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verde Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $746.26. 433,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,002,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $779.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $896.29. The company has a market capitalization of $773.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $887.30.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.