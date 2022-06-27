Verde Capital Management Purchases 388 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,343,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.09. 85,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

