Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.10.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE:VET traded up C$2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.40. 1,685,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,212. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.50. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.06 and a 12 month high of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.41.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.