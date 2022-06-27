Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.91.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

