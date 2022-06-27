Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $17,552.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,746.15 or 0.99997964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,390,666 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.