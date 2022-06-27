VIMworld Market Capitalization Hits $11.27 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $461,057.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00181133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,911.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00058765 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

