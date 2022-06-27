Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($62.63) to €44.00 ($46.32) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

