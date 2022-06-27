VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $44,800.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,036,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli bought 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli bought 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,740.36.

Shares of VOXX opened at $9.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.31. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 303,411 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in VOXX International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in VOXX International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

