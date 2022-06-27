Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 7.2%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.13 and last traded at $55.06. 64,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,070,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Barclays lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

