Wedbush Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $30.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $397.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $6,209,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 238.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

