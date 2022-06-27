Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) PT Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.35. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

