Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $113.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAB. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

WAB opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.07. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $77.61 and a one year high of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

