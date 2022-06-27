WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $1.55

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00007466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00185286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00051610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014922 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.