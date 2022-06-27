Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,818.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,818.33 ($46.77).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.55) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($31.37) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,556 ($31.31) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($29.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,702.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,847.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

In other Whitbread news, insider Fumbi Chima purchased 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,643 ($32.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,853.27 ($25,542.96). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($33.28), for a total value of £35,837.23 ($43,896.66).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

