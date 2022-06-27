WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,720 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,485,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,333. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $36.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

