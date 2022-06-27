WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 669 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of IYJ stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 70,900 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

